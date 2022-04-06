Water inflows dwindle by 48pc, put Kharif crops in jeopardy

ISLAMABAD: As the Rabi season has set in and temperature has gone up in the catchment areas of the Indus River, water flows are not yet improving, putting top functionaries in the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) in a state of shock.

The country has total inflows of 81,700 cusecs in its system against the average inflows of 1,56,000 cusecs recorded in the last 10 years, showing that the water flows have alarmingly dwindled by over 48 per cent. The ongoing situation has put the Kharif crops sowing in jeopardy. The worsening water situation has compelled the IRSA to shift 33 per cent water losses to Sindh and Punjab against their indents, top officials at the Ministry of Water Resources told The News. They said the worsening water situation is mostly likely to continue to hit in April and May.

The demand of Punjab for water stands at 70,000 cusecs, but the IRSA is providing 46,000 cusecs of water and the likewise indent of Sindh stands at 40,000 cusecs, but it is being provided 3,2000 cusecs per day.

Interestingly, this time snow in the catchment areas of the Indus River piled up more than that of last year. This time snow stands at 37.5 inches against the 25 inches recorded last year, but the water flows at Skardu stand at 23,000 cusecs despite the fact that temperature stands at 17 degree centigrade against the water flows at 24,000 cusecs last year with temperature at 11 degree centigrade.

When contacted, IRSA spokesman Khalid Idrees Rana confirmed that water flows in the system have plunged to just 81,700 cusecs against the average flows of 156,000 cusecs registered in the last decade. He said the Met office came up with its initial finding as to why the water flows are not improving despite the fact that the catchment areas received more snow than that of last year and the temperature is also at a higher side comparatively. According to initial findings, this time the snow fell maximum at high altitude and less at Skardu and its suburbs. The snow at high altitude needs more temperature to melt whereas the less snow at Skardu has negligible impact on water flows.

Rana said the climate change is adversely affecting water needs of the country that may impact the Kharif crops, mainly cotton. At this point in time, the country has just 0.288 MAF stored water in the Mangla Dam against 2 MAF water in the same period last year. The Tarbela Dam has still been on the run of the river for many weeks. Rana hoped that water flows would start improving in June.

When asked if the IRSA has worked out a water shortage project for the early and late Kharif season, keeping in view 28 per cent water losses judged in a meeting of the IRSA Advisory Committee which met on March 31, he said the IRSA is working on it and will finalize water shortage projections for the Kharif season soon.

Sindh, the lower riparian province of the country, at present needs water for sowing cotton in the vicinity of the Nara Canal. Sindh also needs water for sowing sunflower crops as well as for mango orchards. Right now, the indent of Sindh stands at 40,000 cusecs per day, but the province is being provided 32,000 cusecs per day with a shortage of 33 per cent.