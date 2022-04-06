IG orders action against kite flyers

LAHORE: Expressing annoyance over the deaths of two civilians, including minors in kite flying/metallic string incidents in Lahore and Sialkot, Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has sought a report of the incidents from CCPO Lahore and RPO Gujranwala and directed that a reply be sought from the concerned supervisory officers of both the incidents.

IG Punjab on Tuesday directed CCPO Lahore and RPO Gujranwala to take stern action against those responsible for the incidents. He has also sought a detailed report from Lahore and Sialkot police on the steps taken to curb kite flying. IG Punjab directed RPOs and DPOs of all districts to adopt zero tolerance in cracking down on kite flying and said that concrete steps should be taken to prevent kite flying in collaboration with district administration and civil society. IG Punjab requested the citizens to lodge a complaint on 15 of kite flying so that those involved in the dangerous game could be brought to book and severely punished. Meanwhile, on the direction of IG Punjab, strict implementation of the laws enacted with regard to the National Action Plan is being ensured throughout the province.