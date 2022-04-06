Wasa plans massive action to control water wastage

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has planned a massive action against those involved in water wastage. The decision was taken in a meeting held under the chair of MD Wasa M Tanveer at Wasa Head Office here on Tuesday. All the directors and XENs attended the meeting.

MD Wasa M Tanveer directed to expedite the action regarding water wastage and formed teams to take action against those involved in water wastage. The teams were comprised of officers from both Operations and Revenue wings of the agency and were directed to submit their progress report on daily basis. MD Wasa has ordered crackdown against those who do not install recycling plant at all car wash stations. Those who dumped garbage in sewer lines and drain lines would also be fined heavily, MD Wasa said. DMD Operations Ghufran Ahmed, Director Revenue Athar Mahmood, Director Adeel Sharif, M Latif, Shazal Waqar, Sohail Sindhu, Hafiz Raheel Ashraf and other officers attended the meeting.

MoU signed: University of Home Economics (UHE) has signed an MoU with a private university to work together to encourage an atmosphere of collaboration and alliance in the support of an effective partnership. UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen Qarshi University Acting VC Abdul Rashid Lone signed the MoU which according to a press release, was aimed to participate in and co-hosting of lectures, meetings, seminars, symposiums and conferences and to exchange faculty and students for mutual benefit.

Data analysis in performance audit course ends: Performance Audit Wing (PAW) has been imparting training to public sector departments and other Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) for the past 40 years to improve/develop their human resource capital, said a press release here on Tuesday.

In this regard, a three-day course on data analysis in performance auditing was conducted by Directorate General Performance Audit Wing, Lahore under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), which was attended by 25 officers across the country. The purpose of the course was to enhance analytical skills of participants and to sharpen their professional knowledge and capabilities in the regime of performance auditing.