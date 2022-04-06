Usman Buzdar announces ownership rights to slum dwellers

LAHORE: Acting Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced giving ownership rights to dwellers of katchi abadis in the province.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the CM disclosed that the Board of Revenue has been directed to take necessary steps without delay. This decision would benefit hundreds and thousands of such inhabitants, he maintained and added that this is in continuation of the PTI-led government’s continuous efforts to ameliorate the living standards of the common man during the last three and a half years.

TAKES NOTICE: Acting Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of a child and a youth due to kite flying in two incidents.

A child died due to winding of a kite string in Sialkot. A youth died due to coming in close contact with a chemical string hanging from an electric wire in the City. The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of the deceased child. He took notice of the incident and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. The CM directed that strict action be taken against those found responsible for this negligence and strict implementation on kite-flying law should be observed. The CM sought a report from CCPO Lahore. Usman Buzdar ordered a take strict action against those found responsible for negligence and directed a zero-tolerance policy against the kite flying. The CM asserted that kite flying incidents are not tolerable at any cost and effective measures be taken to check kite flying incidents in future.

SACM: A spokesman for the CM’s office said Aleem Khan levelled baseless and fabricated allegations on the Buzdar’s government and there was no reality in such allegations.

He stated the postings and transfers were done only on merit in Punjab. The spokesman clarified that Farah Khan had no role in the matter of postings, transfers and contracts, adding that Aleem Khan should feel ashamed of himself by levelling such concocted allegations. He revealed that transfers and postings were done in Punjab by taking into account professional abilities and merit only.

The spokesman disclosed that Usman Buzdar had not made any interference in the matter of postings and transfers till today. He denounced that those who indulged into horse-trading and were still doing have been fully exposed before the nation and those who are indulging into monetary politics have also been exposed before the masses. CM Usman Buzdar is honest to the core and reserves the right to pursue legal action against those who are levelling baseless allegations against him, spokesman said.