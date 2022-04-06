Ruling on no-confidence motion: No veracity in reports of NA speaker, says spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Issuing a rebuttal to media reports, claiming that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser refused to chair the lower house session to avoid ruling on no-confidence motion against the prime minister, the spokesman for the speaker has said that the media reports are baseless and fabricated.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the spokesman said the speaker decided to refrain from chairing the session for the reason that the opposition had also submitted a no-confidence motion against him. He added that the speaker agreed to the ruling on no-confidence motion given by the deputy speaker in the NA session and the ruling carried the signature of the speaker.
The spokesperson said that the matter regarding ruling on the no-confidence motion is sub judice, adding that the speaker would present his point of view in the Supreme Court through his counsel.
