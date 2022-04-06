People suffering due to PTI-opposition power struggle, says Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said the people of Pakistan, especially Sindh, had suffered the most during the power struggle between Imran Khan's government and the opposition parties’ alliance.

The federal cabinet of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had abused and violated the political rights of the people of Karachi by finalising the wrong census of Karachi and Hyderabad, Kamal said while addressing a meeting of the Sindh Council members at the Pakistan House.

“The PTI and MQM-P are solely responsible for Karachi not having its legitimate mandate. If new elections are held in the country, the representation of urban Sindh in the Sindh Assembly will be very low, and oppression will continue to flourish under the present quota system,” he said.