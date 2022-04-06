174 more profiteers fined across city

As citizens were forced to pay higher prices for essential commodities, the district administration of Karachi imposed fines of more than Rs0.9 million on profiteers on Tuesday.

Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure that consumers get food items on the prices fixed by the city administration. He has warned that strict action would be taken against those who violated the prices of groceries as well as fruits and vegetables fixed by the city administration.

He has asked the deputy commissioners to ensure that all sellers of food items follow the government lists and those found violating them should be dealt with strictly according the law.

The lists of prices of grocery, bakery, poultry, beef, and naan are available on the website of the city commissioner and social media for the knowledge and reference of shopkeepers, consumers and vendors.

The prices have been fixed by the city administration with the coordination of the bureau supply and consent and cooperation of representative traders and representatives of associations of wholesalers and retailers during the holy month.

For the fixing of prices of fruits and vegetables at the sabzi mandi, the Market Committee has assigned duties to different assistant commissioners. In this connection, the city commissioner has issued a roster to the relevant officials of the district administrations.

Commissioner Iqbl Memon has tasked the deputy commissioners of the city’s seven districts with forming special teams, comprising assistant commissioners and Mukhtiarkars, to use their magisterial powers to implement the prices fixed by the administration.

According to the reports submitted by the deputy commissioners, 174 profiteers were fined more than Rs0.9 million in six districts. The deputy commissioner of District Malir was reported to have imposed fines totalling Rs53,000 on 23 profiteers.

The deputy commissioner of District Keamari was reported to have fined 18 profiteers Rs26,000. The District South administration fined 33 profiteers more than Rs0.3 million. The District Central fined 31 profiteers a total of Rs0.4 million, while the East and West districts imposed fines of Rs98,000 and Rs11,500 on 54 and 15 shopkeepers, respectively.

A day earlier, the district administration had taken action against 191 profiteers and imposed fines of Rs1.8 million. On the second day of Ramazan, the deputy commissioners of all the districts of the city took action against profiteers.

In District East, 47 profiteers were fined Rs0.1 million. In District Malir, 24 profiteers were fined with more than Rs0.1 million. In District South, a total of 37 profiteers were told to pay Rs0.4 million in fines. In District Central, 29 profiteers were fined more than Rs0.2 million.

In District West, Rs15,000 was imposed on 11 profiteers and in District Keamari, 14 profiteers were fined Rs19,500. The commissioner said that the district administration would continue to take action against profiteers in the city with full force.