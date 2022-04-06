Policeman among four killed in road accidents

Four people were killed and as many others wounded in road accidents in the city on Tuesday. According to the Site B Section police, a policeman lost his life and his son was wounded in a road accident on Northern Bypass.

The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi where the deceased was identified as 55-year-old Ramzan while his son as Waqar, 25. The police said the cop, who was posted at the Shershah police station, was going to work with his son when a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle.

Separately, a 13-year-old body, Abdur Rehan, died after being hit by a speedy vehicle on the National Highway, according to Shah Latif police. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

In another tragic accident, a teenage boy, who is yet to be identified, was killed and two others were wounded when a speedy vehicle knocked them off their motorcycle in North Nazimabad, the Sharae Noor Jahan police said.

The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). Moreover, 50-year-old Ramzan, was crushed to death by a car on the Northern Bypass. The body was taken to the ASH for an autopsy.