Wednesday April 06, 2022
Policeman among four killed in road accidents

By Our Correspondent
April 06, 2022

Four people were killed and as many others wounded in road accidents in the city on Tuesday. According to the Site B Section police, a policeman lost his life and his son was wounded in a road accident on Northern Bypass.

The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi where the deceased was identified as 55-year-old Ramzan while his son as Waqar, 25. The police said the cop, who was posted at the Shershah police station, was going to work with his son when a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle.

Separately, a 13-year-old body, Abdur Rehan, died after being hit by a speedy vehicle on the National Highway, according to Shah Latif police. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

In another tragic accident, a teenage boy, who is yet to be identified, was killed and two others were wounded when a speedy vehicle knocked them off their motorcycle in North Nazimabad, the Sharae Noor Jahan police said.

The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). Moreover, 50-year-old Ramzan, was crushed to death by a car on the Northern Bypass. The body was taken to the ASH for an autopsy.

