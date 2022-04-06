Girls clinch top positions in 2019-2020 MA private exams

The University of Karachi on Tuesday announced the results of MA final year Private Islamic Studies, Mathematics, Philosophy and Arabic Annual Examinations for 2019-2020, with all top positions going to female students.

However, all candidates who appeared in Arabic exams were declared unsuccessful. According to Controller Examination Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, the results of MA final year Private Islamic Studies, Mathematics, Philosophy and Arabic Annual Examinations for 2019-2020 have been announced.

In Islamic Studies, Noorafshan with 780 marks bagged the first position, Saira Ashraf with 775 marks got the second position, while and Qaratul Ain Naeem with 756 marks achieved the third position.

In all, 464 students took the exams, and 216 of them were declared successful in the first division, while 126 students were declared successful in the second division. The success rate was 73.71 per cent.

In the Mathematics exams, Sana Bint Muhammad bagged the first position with 684 marks. Fifteen students took the exams, and only two of them were declared successful in the first division and three in the second division. The success rate was 33.33 per cent.

In Philosophy Examinations, Asif Iqbal with 638 marks archived first and Wardajahat secured the second position with 624 marks. The success rate in the division was 36.36 per cent. Likewise, only eight students sat the Arabic exams and all the students were declared failed.