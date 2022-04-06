Sindh kicks off vaccination drive to protect livestock from skin disease

Sindh Livestock Minister Abdul Bari Khan Pitafi has said the provincial government has commenced a vaccination campaign to protect the health of livestock in the province from the lumpy skin disease (LSD).

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, he said a vaccine had been brought and distributed among the livestock owners in the province in the shortest possible time.

Pitafi said the federal and Sindh governments had joined hands and continuously worked against the spread of the infectious animal disease, and that four companies had been registered for bringing in the vaccine.

He said Sindh had received some 1.1 million doses of the vaccine while 800,000 more doses would reach the province soon. He advised the livestock owners not to vaccinate their cattle twice, while the animals that had already been infected with the infectious disease wouldn’t be inoculated.

Pitafi said some 1,000 government staffers had been assigned duties related to the task of controlling the spread of the viral livestock disease. He told journalists that the staffers had been provided with vehicles for conducting the anti-LSD drive.

He said they had planned to meet the target of vaccinating the livestock in the province within 20 days. He said it was the first time that the spread of the LSD had been reported in the province.

Some 32,000 animals in Sindh had been infected with the viral disease, while 332 of them had died, the minister said, adding data concerning the spread of the LSD would be provided to the cabinet.

He said efforts would be made to ensure that Pakistan achieved the capability of indigenously producing anti-LSD vaccine within the next eight months. He was of the opinion that exaggeration had taken place while reporting the lethality and spread of the infectious disease, and it had affected the milk and meat sales in Sindh.