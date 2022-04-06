Notices issued on plea against tests for civil judge, judicial magistrate posts

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Sukkur IBA Testing Services (STS) and the SHC’s member inspection team (MIT) on a petition against conducting screening tests for the posts of civil judge and judicial magistrate by the STS.

Petitioner Khurrum Faizan said in the petition that the STS conducted screening tests for judicial magistrates and civil judges without providing any proper syllabus, and made certain irregularities in the examination process.

He said that the legal status of the STS was also challenged in the SHC, and such litigation was also pending in court, wherein the court had issued a restraining order against the STS for conducting tests until further orders.

The petitioner requested the court to declare the appointment of the respondent STS for screening tests despite a restraining order issued by the court as unlawful. He also requested the court to direct the MIT to re-conduct screening tests for the posts of civil judge and judicial magistrate through any other independent testing service except the STS under the strict monitoring of SHC judges.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, subject to the maintainability of the petition, issued notices to the STS, the MIT and others, calling for their comments to be filed on May 10.

Notice to SBCA chief

The SHC also issued a show-cause notice to the director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) for not complying with the court’s directives in an illegal construction case.

During the hearing of the petition of Mohammad Zahid against an illegal construction in the Liaquatabad area, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi said the SBCA chief had been directed to take effective steps to remove the illegal construction of the subject building.

The court said that an FIR should be registered against the builder as well as the delinquent officers of the SBCA who were posted at the time of the construction of the illegal and unauthorised building.

The court also said the SBCA chief had been directed to provide the names of the officials of the SBCA in whose tenure the building had been constructed, but no report was filed despite repeated directions.

The court issued a show-cause notice to the SBCA chief for non-compliance with the court’s orders, and directed him to appear in person with a written explanation as to why action should not be taken against him in accordance with the law for not complying with the court’s directives.