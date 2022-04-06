Ivanka Trump to testify to US Capitol assault probe

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka will testify late on Tuesday before the probe into the 2021 Capitol assault, US media reported, as lawmakers ramp up attempts to seek evidence from the inner circle of the former president. The House January 6 select committee had asked the 40-year-old businesswoman -- a senior advisor to her father -- to appear voluntarily, telling her it had evidence that she had pleaded with him to call off the violence as his supporters stormed Congress.