Shanghai puts whole city on lockdown as Covid cases surge

SHANGHAI: Chinese authorities extended the lockdown of Shanghai to cover all of the financial centre's 26 million people on Tuesday, after city-wide testing saw new Covid-19 cases surge to more than 13,000 amid growing public anger over quarantine rules.

The lockdown now covers the entire city after restrictions in the city's western districts were extended until further notice, in what has become a major test for China's zero-tolerance strategy to eliminate the novel coronavirus.

At least 38,000 personnel have been deployed to Shanghai from other regions in what state media has described as the biggest nationwide medical operation since the shutdown of Wuhan in early 2020 after the first known coronavirus outbreak.

After originally taking a more piecemeal approach aimed at minimising economic disruptions, Shanghai imposed a two-stage lockdown last week. The lockdown was originally set to end on Tuesday in the city's western districts, but has now been extended until further notice.

The city's quarantine policy has been criticised for separating children from parents and putting asymptomatic cases among those with symptoms. Some public health experts say it is no longer an effective strategy.

"I do not think this is a good idea as more than 24 months into the pandemic we know so much more," said Jaya Dantas, professor of international health at Curtin University in Australia, adding that China's "resource-intensive" strategies to combat Covid-19 needed to be revised.

Members of the public shared videos across social media expressing concern about the lockdown. Sun Chunlan, China's vice-premier in charge of Covid prevention, urged grassroots Party organisations to "do everything possible" to help residents solve their problems, such as ensuring access to medicine, food and water.

Thousands of Shanghai residents have been locked up in rudimentary "central quarantine" facilities after testing positive, whether they are symptomatic or not.

Jane Polubotko, a Ukrainian marketing manager now held in the city's biggest quarantine centre, said it was unclear when they would be released. "Nobody knows how many tests we need to get out," she said.

In an interview with Communist Party newspaper People's Daily on Saturday, Chen Erzhen, a doctor in charge of one Shanghai quarantine facility, said it was possible that China would revise guidelines and allow asymptomatic patients to stay home, especially if the number of cases continued to mount.

"The most important thing is the problem of personal compliance," he said. Shanghai imposed tough restrictions last week as authorities struggled to contain what has become the city's biggest Covid-19 outbreak, after originally taking a more piecemeal approach.

"Currently, Shanghai's epidemic prevention and control is at the most difficult and most critical stage," said Wu Qianyu, an official with the municipal health commission, at a Tuesday briefing. "We must adhere to the general policy of dynamic clearance without hesitation, without wavering."

Shanghai reported a record 13,086 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on Apr 4, authorities said on their WeChat channel, up from 8,581 the previous day, after a city-wide testing programme swabbed more than 25 million people in 24 hours.

According to China’s present protocols, those who test positive have to be quarantined in a centralised facility. But Chen said given the current situation, the authorities should allow some – for example those infected individuals with no symptoms or light symptoms – to quarantine at home, in order to free up resources.