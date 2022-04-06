Australia landslide kills two British tourists

SYDNEY: Australian police on Tuesday recovered the bodies of a British man and his nine-year-old son, killed when a rockslide hit their family while walking in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney.

The landslide struck the holidaying family of five on Monday, killing the 49-year-old father and his son and critically injuring the 50-year-old mother and another 14-year-old son, police said. The injured mother and son, who were winched out of the scene at Wentworth Falls by helicopter, underwent surgery and remain in "critical conditions", a police spokeswoman said.