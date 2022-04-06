In space, Russians and Americans remain ‘friends’

WASHINGTON: After nearly a week back on Earth, Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei said on Tuesday the relationship between US astronauts and Russian cosmonauts remained positive while on board the International Space Station, despite their countries’ animosity over Moscow’s February invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Vande Hei landed in Kazakhstan last Wednesday in a Russian capsule, along with cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov. "About my relationship with my Russian crewmates, they were, are and will continue to be very dear friends of mine," the American Vande Hei said during a press conference in Texas on Tuesday.

"We supported each other throughout everything," he said. "And I never had any concerns about my ability to continue working with them." Vande Hei said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was discussed on board the ISS, but "it was largely how they felt about things and those are things that I would prefer that they get to share directly."