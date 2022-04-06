‘All resources being used to control crime’

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has said that Lahore Police has introduced innovative operational strategies, effective mechanisms and institutional reforms to enhance the capacity building of its force to control crime and maintain peace in the city.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said due to the citizens’ centric smart e-policing of Lahore Police, the last three months of this year remained peaceful in context of overall law and order and security situation. Commander Lahore police reiterated his resolve to make all out efforts including preemptive and preventive measures to control crime and serve humanity with more dedication and zeal, using smart and community based policing as key factors to meet the ongoing challenges of new trends of crimes. CCPO Lahore has said that using entrusted authority in a legal manner to serve the suffering humanity, can only be helpful to improve the overall image of the Police department.