Liquor worth millions seized

LAHORE:Customs Department has seized liquor worth millions from a passenger trying to smuggle it from abroad to Lahore on Tuesday. The Customs team confiscated liquor from Lahore airport. It has learnt that 78 bottles of foreign liquor worth millions were recovered from a carton on a private flight. Shafaat Mirza, Collector Customs, said that action was taken on a tip of customs intelligence.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,038 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, six people died, whereas 1,097 were injured. Out of this, 632 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 465 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.