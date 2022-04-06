Mercury likely to go up

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Tuesday while Met office issued a warning that temperature is likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country during the current week.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most areas of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts while very hot in upper Sindh and South Punjab. Tuesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 37.6°C and minimum was 21.6°C.