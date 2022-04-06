Valuables burnt in two fire incidents

LAHORE:Valuables were gutted when a factory and a warehouse caught a fire in two incidents here on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a cotton fabric factory near Sansani Road Hanjerwal caught a fire due to a short-circuit. Nearby people tried to control the fire and called rescue teams who reached the spot and extinguished the fire. In the second incident, a warehouse on Walton Road caught a fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in these fire incidents.

FOUR ROBBERS ARRESTED: A four-member gang of robbers involved in robbing a pharmacy in Nawab Town was arrested. A Dolphin Squad team signalled the suspected motorcyclists to stop, but they sped up their bike. The police team followed and arrested them. They were identified as Luqman, Muhammad Ali, Nazim and Mehmood Hussain. A pistol, nine mobile phones and cash were recovered from them.

The suspects confessed committing robberies. Two suspects belong to Melsi district Vehari, one is from Okara and the fourth is from Mor Khunda, Nankana Sahib. The suspects have been handed over to Nawab Town police.

YOUTH WOUNDED: A 25-year-old man was shot at and injured over an old enmity in Shera Kot. Victim Tayyab received bullet injuries when his rivals opened fire on him. He was shifted to a nearby hospital. Police said the suspects would be arrested soon.