Rs315,600 fine imposed on profiteers

LAHORE:The district administration imposed fine of Rs315,600 on various shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours. According to the spokesperson for the district administration here on Tuesday, the price control magistrates got registered 20 FIRs against profiteers while 428 inspections were conducted during the same period, out of which, 133 violations were found. On the direction of deputy commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, the inspection teams of the department visited various shops in different markets and Ramzan bazaars to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.
