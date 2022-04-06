Health centres being set up

LAHORE:Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch in a meeting in his office here on Tuesday reviewed working on Hub & Spoke Programme along with DLI, DLR and NHSP.

Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed, Dr Akhtar Rasheed, Amir Hussain Ghazi and Dr Naeem Majeed attended the meeting. Secretary P&SHD said, "Hub & Spoke Programme is of crucial importance to provide best health facilities to the masses and even new health centres are being established under this programme. We need to strengthen the referral system between health facilities and we are working on it under DLIs. Competency based training systems are being developed for health workers to make provision of health care effective. These programmes also include provision of diagnostic equipment at rural health centers. All health centres are to be link through the EMR portal. Also, we are planning to develop a risk communication unit."

Blood camp: Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD) Tuesday arranged a blood donation drive at CBD Punjab House to assist Al Qaim Foundation in combating thalassemia.

The initiative is a testament to CBD’s corporate social responsibility agenda. Al Qaim Foundation has been doing remarkable work for the treatment of patients suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and blood cancer. CBD Punjab employees and apprentices donated blood for the thalassemia patients.

Sharing his view on this collaboration, Executive Director Commercial, CBD Punjab, Muhammad Omer said, “CBD Punjab has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting social causes.”

corona: Around 38 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases reached 505,236 in the province.

He said currently 1,353 patients were under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the health department conducted 15,230 tests for Covid-19 on Tuesday and 10.69 million tests had so far been conducted.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

DENGUE: Two more cases of dengue fever were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to news release issued by P&SHD, the anti-dengue squad, working under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), conducted surveillance at 271,909 indoor and 69,527 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

The anti-dengue squad eliminated dengue larvae at 96 places across the province. Overall the

situation of dengue is under control in the province.