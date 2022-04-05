Panel to probe rampage in Punjab PA

LAHORE: Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari has constituted a committee to probe into the rampage on the assembly premises allegedly caused by PMLN members on the insistence by PMLN leader Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan during Sunday’s proceedings.
According to a spokesman of the Punjab Assembly, the deputy speaker took notice of the incident when the opposition members went on the rampage on the assembly premises on Sunday, breaking furniture, damaging the rare art work by Jimmy Engineer, security instruments and other equipment. The assembly proceedings came to halt as a result of the rampage in which the rowdy members also threw down show pieces, broke windowpanes and doors and damaged the walls and furniture.
The inquiry committee comprises DG Parliamentary Affairs Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar and Special Secretary Ali Imran Rizvi, which would make estimates of the damage and identify those responsible for the damage.
