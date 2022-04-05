5 dacoits killed in ‘encounter’

BAHAWALPUR: Five dacoits were killed in an ‘encounter’ with police near Chak Naurang, Tehsil Ahmadpur East, on Monday.

According to the district police spokesman, the dacoits, Siddique alias Dodu, Saeed alias Sheedoo, Bashir Ahmad, Karim Bukhsh and Muhammad Rafique, were tackled by the police when they were fleeing after snatching valuables from locals.

On seeing the police, they opened fire which was returned by the police. When the firing ended, the police found the bodies of all the five. Reportedly, three accomplices of the dacoits managed to escape. The bandits were wanted by the police in Districts Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Multan and Rahimyar Khan.

They had been declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in several cases. The police found two Kalashnikovs, three pistols and bullets lying near the bandits.