PTI files reference for life-time ban against dissident MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a reference in the office of the NA Speaker for lifetime disqualification of its 20 MNAs, who had decided to support opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
PTI Secretary General Asad Umar along with Additional Secretary General Amir Kayani had filed a reference in the NA Speaker’s office against the recusant MNAs after PTI Chairman Imran gave approval on Sunday. The reference was filed under Article-63A of the Constitution, requesting to impose life-time ban on PTI’s dissident MNAs, including Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher, Basit Sultan Bokhari, Noor Alam Khan, Wajiha Qamar (on a reserved seat for women), Nuzhat Pathan (on a reserved seat for women), Ramesh Kumar Vankwani (on a reserved seat for non-Muslims). Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has suspended the bye-election in NA-33, Hangu, pursuant to the dissolution of the National Assembly and till the outcome of the suo moto, pending before the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The NA seat had fallen vacant following the passing away of PTI MNA Khayal Zaman on February 14, 2022. The polling was to hold on April 10.
SUKKUR: The Hyderabad Police have seized at least six kilogram drugs that recovered from an auto rickshaw on Monday....
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing till May 20 on a case about FIA’s action against a...
LAHORE: Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari has constituted a committee to probe into the...
NEW YORK: In an unprecedented event, over 1,000 Muslims broke their fast and offered congregational Taraweeh prayers...
ISLAMABAD: The united opposition has decided to raise questions before the Supreme Court today about the process of...
According to the notification, if any member deems it necessary to fast, he has been ordered to go on leave
Comments