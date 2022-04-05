PTI files reference for life-time ban against dissident MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a reference in the office of the NA Speaker for lifetime disqualification of its 20 MNAs, who had decided to support opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar along with Additional Secretary General Amir Kayani had filed a reference in the NA Speaker’s office against the recusant MNAs after PTI Chairman Imran gave approval on Sunday. The reference was filed under Article-63A of the Constitution, requesting to impose life-time ban on PTI’s dissident MNAs, including Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher, Basit Sultan Bokhari, Noor Alam Khan, Wajiha Qamar (on a reserved seat for women), Nuzhat Pathan (on a reserved seat for women), Ramesh Kumar Vankwani (on a reserved seat for non-Muslims). Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has suspended the bye-election in NA-33, Hangu, pursuant to the dissolution of the National Assembly and till the outcome of the suo moto, pending before the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The NA seat had fallen vacant following the passing away of PTI MNA Khayal Zaman on February 14, 2022. The polling was to hold on April 10.