Foreign media says Imran pushed country into turmoil

LAHORE: At a time when Imran Khan's confidants have begun spilling beans, whereby narrating tales of corruption during his tenure, innumerable widely-followed Western publications, broadcasters and news agencies have expressed a lot of concern over the Pakistani premier's abrupt decision to dissolve the country’s Lower House of Parliament just minutes ahead of the no-trust vote against him a couple of days ago.

While most of these media outlets feel Imran Khan’s move has pushed the nation into a turmoil, others have opined the standoff has pushed Pakistan into a constitutional crisis. British news agency “Reuters” has reported: “Pakistan's top court adjourned on Monday without deciding on the legality of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s actions in blocking an opposition attempt to oust him, a move that has led to political turmoil in the nuclear-armed nation. The stand-off has thrown the country of 220 million people, which the military has ruled for almost half its history since independence in 1947, into a full-blown constitutional crisis. Pakistan's opposition has challenged Khan's decision in a legal case that began on Monday."

The media house further said: “The court did not reach a verdict during the three-hour hearing and will return on Tuesday. Whatever the Supreme Court decides, Pakistan looks to be heading for a fresh election before the completion of the current term of the parliament and the prime minister in 2023. If Khan prevails, polls will happen within 90 days. The opposition also wants an early election, albeit after delivering a political defeat to Khan by ousting him through a parliamentary vote.”

Eminent British newspaper, The Guardian, has written: “Imran Khan’s dramatic move to dissolve Pakistan’s parliament on Sunday morning, ahead of a vote that almost certainly would have removed him from office, reads to many like the desperate actions of a prime minister who will try to hold on to power at any cost. While his repeated allegations of a “foreign conspiracy” and pressure from the US being behind the no-confidence vote has played well to his diehard supporters, most of whom are vehemently opposed to the West, it is still a very risky move for Khan.”

Another globally-acclaimed British newspaper, the Telegraph, viewed: “While the former cricketer dodged a vote to end his premiership, instead dissolving parliament to call an election, his future is uncertain.”

Reputed American media house, the Bloomberg, asserted: “Prime Minister Imran Khan threw Pakistan into chaos on Sunday, calling for a fresh election after one of his political allies abruptly scrapped a no-confidence vote in a shock move that will be reviewed by the nation's highest court. The move risks leading to more political upheaval in Pakistan, which has been ruled by the military for nearly half of its history. Ahead of the vote, Khan had alleged evidence of an "international conspiracy" to unseat him led by the US, which has denied the allegations.”

The “Financial Times” of London also maintained that Imran Khan had pitched Pakistan into constitutional crisis. It propounded: “With his party losing its slim parliamentary majority as inflation and falling living standards have stoked discontent, Khan’s political opponents had gathered enough support within Pakistan’s National Assembly to end the prime minister’s term with a no-confidence vote on Sunday. But in a shock move, the Khan-allied speaker dismissed the motion in absentia, claiming that it was unconstitutional. Pakistan’s president then dissolved the National Assembly at Khan’s request, starting the clock for elections to be held in 90 days.”

German state-owned broadcaster, the Deutsche Welle or DW, questioned as to why Imran Khan was blaming the West for his downfall? It said: “The premier has lost support in parliament after key coalition partners decided to support the opposition's no-confidence vote. Instead of stepping down, Khan is accusing a "foreign power" of plotting his ouster.”