Tuesday April 05, 2022
National

Youth electrocuted

By Our Correspondent
April 05, 2022

LAHORE: A youth electrocuted to death in the Shadbagh area while capturing a kite reportedly. The victim identified as Khurram was trying to remove a kite from a high tension wire over a rooftop at Makhanpura and mistakenly touched a wire. He received an electric shock and died.

