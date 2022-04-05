USA CG interacts with scholars

LAHORE: An Iftar-cum-gathering of religious scholars and intellectuals was held Monday evening by the United States Consul General at Lahore, William K Makeneole. The main focus of this gathering was on religious freedom and religious harmony with the US continuing to recognize the important, multifaceted contribution of Muslims throughout the US and other regions towards the cause of human development and excellence.It was attended, among others, by Allama Tahir Ashrafi, Badshahi Mosque Khateeb Abdul Khabeer Azad, Professor Khalid Manzoor, Bryce A Isham, Reid Howell and Mary Pervaiz.
