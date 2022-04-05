PTI workers to stand with Imran: Yasmin

LAHORE: Prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that committed PTI workers would stand with Imran Khan until their last breath.
In a statement issued here, she said that only a leader of Imran Khan’s stature could steer Pakistan out of the challenges the country faced today. Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “Imran Khan gave strong message of Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity to the world,” adding, “We are with Imran Khan until our last breath.” She questioned that why was opposition so scared of elections, adding that the journey of progress would continue after Imran Khan’s victory in elections. “Imran Khan is the symbol of real change in Pakistan,” she concluded.
corona cases: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that 21 new cases were reported in various parts of the province during the last 24 hours. In a statement issued here, he said that 19 positive cases were reported in Lahore, adding that that total cases were recorded 505,198 while recoveries 490,283.
SUKKUR: The Hyderabad Police have seized at least six kilogram drugs that recovered from an auto rickshaw on Monday....
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing till May 20 on a case about FIA’s action against a...
LAHORE: Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari has constituted a committee to probe into the...
NEW YORK: In an unprecedented event, over 1,000 Muslims broke their fast and offered congregational Taraweeh prayers...
ISLAMABAD: The united opposition has decided to raise questions before the Supreme Court today about the process of...
According to the notification, if any member deems it necessary to fast, he has been ordered to go on leave
Comments