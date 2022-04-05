Testimony in lynching case to be completed today

LAHORE: Deputy Prosecution General Ismatullah Khan has said the testimony of the prosecution in Priyantha Kumara case will be completed on Tuesday (today), after which the statements of the accused will be recorded.

He expressed these views in a briefing here on Monday. He said the court has summoned five witnesses out of which the statements of two witnesses will be recorded while three witnesses will be cross-examined. He said in Priyantha Kumara case a witness testimony has been completed.

An anti-terrorism court has also summoned a CIA inspector for hearing in the ongoing trial in Kot Lakhpat Jail today, while 30 lawyers are appearing in the court on behalf of the accused. Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar said the decision in the case will be taken in the last week of April. He lauded the performance of the prosecution committee and said that due to the prosecutor professionalism, the trial of Priyantha Kumara case will be completed on time and the accused will be punished as per law.