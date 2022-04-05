Testimony in lynching case to be completed today

LAHORE: Deputy Prosecution General Ismatullah Khan has said the testimony of the prosecution in Priyantha Kumara case will be completed on Tuesday (today), after which the statements of the accused will be recorded.
He expressed these views in a briefing here on Monday. He said the court has summoned five witnesses out of which the statements of two witnesses will be recorded while three witnesses will be cross-examined. He said in Priyantha Kumara case a witness testimony has been completed.
An anti-terrorism court has also summoned a CIA inspector for hearing in the ongoing trial in Kot Lakhpat Jail today, while 30 lawyers are appearing in the court on behalf of the accused. Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar said the decision in the case will be taken in the last week of April. He lauded the performance of the prosecution committee and said that due to the prosecutor professionalism, the trial of Priyantha Kumara case will be completed on time and the accused will be punished as per law.
SUKKUR: The Hyderabad Police have seized at least six kilogram drugs that recovered from an auto rickshaw on Monday....
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing till May 20 on a case about FIA’s action against a...
LAHORE: Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari has constituted a committee to probe into the...
NEW YORK: In an unprecedented event, over 1,000 Muslims broke their fast and offered congregational Taraweeh prayers...
ISLAMABAD: The united opposition has decided to raise questions before the Supreme Court today about the process of...
According to the notification, if any member deems it necessary to fast, he has been ordered to go on leave
Comments