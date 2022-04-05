Female cops being provided equal chances to grow: IG

LAHORE: IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed the trainee probationary officers to spend maximum time in the field instead of sitting in offices; he expressed these views during a meeting with under-training ASPs at the Central Police Office here Monday. IG Punjab met the young officers and advised them to work with utmost honesty and dedication. Under-training 11 ASPs have completed six weeks training at Elite Training College Bedian and now these trainee officers will be sent on field attachments for 21 weeks in different districts. Talking to the lady officers, IG Punjab said that lady officers in Punjab police are being provided equal opportunities to work alongside men and they should be role models for other women through their hard work and performance.

CCPO: CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed Dev presided over a high-level meeting at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Monday. Security arrangements for the sacred month of Ramazan and Tuesday’s Pak-Australia T20 match were reviewed during the meeting. CCPO was briefed about the present law and order situation of the provincial metropolis. He said more than 8,000 police officers and officials would perform security duties for the T20 match. CCPO directed the police officers concerned to tighten the security and make security SOPs more integrated on the eve of Pak-Australia T20 match to be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

injured: A suspected robber was injured during a botched robbery attempt in Haier Police station on Monday. Reportedly, three suspects had set up a picket in Haier and were looting citizens. The victim made a call on 15 upon which a patrolling police team responded to the call and started chasing them. When confronted, the suspects allegedly resorted to firing.