Five food outlets sealed for using polythene bags

LAHORE: The district administration launched a massive drive against the usage of polythene bags in markets and shops here on Monday.

The district officials said field formations sealed five bakeries and food outlets involved in using polythene bags. The action was taken by Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rasheed. The sealed outlets included Hafiz Sweet, Goonga, Sirin Khadda, Menu and K&Ns for using polythene bags.

The use of polythene bags has been restricted by the Lahore High Court. DC Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has instructed all assistant commissioners to take action against the use of polythene bags.

Meanwhile, the DC said that district administration, after seeing massive footfall of the customers at Fair Price Shops (FPS) of Ramazan bazaars, has increased the staff of secretary market committees on FPS. He said unprecedented and historic relief was provided to citizens in the form of subsidy on thirteen daily use items. The massive arrival of customers on agriculture fair price shops showed that the subsidy of the government on thirteen items was much availed and appreciated by the customers. Furthermore, Secretary Literacy Wajeeh Ullah Kundi visited various Ramazan Bazars of provincial metropolis and reviewed arrangements. On this occasion, the deputy commissioner gave detailed briefing about arrangements in Ramzan Bazaars. The provincial secretary also inquired about the quality of food items from the customers.

Speaking on this occasion, Wajeeh Ullah Kundi directed for strict monitoring of demand and supply of food items. He said cleanliness arrangements should be ensured in Ramzan bazaars. He said separate counters should be established for male, female and senior citizens.

LWMC: LWMC Enforcement Wing continued its crackdown on private societies against illegal dumping here on Monday.

LWMC enforcement teams have instructed the shopkeepers to install the waste bins outside their shops. The department has been working day and night to provide best cleanliness services to the citizens. CEO LWMC Rafia Haider said some people are violating the by-laws and disposing their waste improperly which is not acceptable at any cost. Such violations in the city will not be spared. LWMC is a responsible organisation and performing its duties fully but at the same time, the mission to maintain cleanliness in the city cannot be achieved without positive attitude from public. LWMC is serving 13 million people, which is a tangible challenge, she added. During the month of March, 08 vehicles have been seized over illegal dumping, officials said adding LWMC was taking all possible measures to avoid littering in the city. In this regard, CEO LWMC Rafia Haider had already directed the officers concerned to take all possible steps to keep the provincial capital clean.

During the last one month, 8,169 places were inspected and 1731 challans issued for littering and illegal dumping, 2,729 warning notices were also issued for minor violations whereas fines of Rs31.35 lakhs were imposed for violating the Local Government Act. Head of communication department said that citizens can dial LWMC official Helpline 1139 or can use Clean Lahore mobile application for registering their complaints.