Sewage workers endanger their lives to clean other’s filth

Lahore: Nearly naked and covered with a black, foul-smelling muck, Shafiq Masih struggles out of a sewer he has just cleaned by hand in an upmarket district of Lahore, Pakistan´s second biggest city.

Every day the 44-year-old descends into the city´s sewers, braving toxic gases emitted by excrement, pollutants and other waste, to manually unblock the drains of the city. "When someone goes down, they have to sacrifice all self-respect," he told AFP. "People go to the toilet, flush the toilet, and all the dirt gets dumped on us."

Like the vast majority of sanitation workers in Pakistan, Shafiq is a Christian, and doing a job that comes with strong social stigma -- one considered impure by many Muslims. Even in death there is no dignity.

In 2017 Muslim doctors sparked outrage and protests in Umerkot when they refused to treat a Christian sewage worker overcome by toxic gases, saying they could not touch his soiled body because they had to remain pure during Ramadan.

Most Christians in Pakistan are descendants of lower-caste Hindus who converted in the hope of escaping a system that frequently forced them into a life of toil almost from birth.

The remainder are filled mostly by Hindus, another tiny community in the Muslim-majority nation. Institutionalised discrimination is also rampant: some job adverts from public bodies have specified menial cleaning jobs are reserved for "non-Muslims".

Like much of Pakistan, the drains in Lahore -- a city of 11 million -- are routinely unclogged with a long bamboo stick. If this doesn´t work, someone has to go in. For doing this, and after 22 years of service, Shafiq receives just 44,000 rupees ($240) a month -- still, almost double the salary of street sweepers and garbage collectors.

But the associated risks are immense with infections including tuberculosis and hepatitis common, as well as skin and eye diseases. Accidents also happen frequently. At least ten people have died since 2019 in Pakistani sewers, according to the Centre for Law and Justice (CLJ), a local NGO which says the figures are probably far higher than reported.

"When you go to work, you are never sure you will get home," said Shahbaz Masih, 32, who was once overcome by fumes in the sewer before being revived in hospital.