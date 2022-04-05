Attack on Nawaz’s London office: PMLN files resolution in Punjab PA

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has filed a resolution in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat condemning the attack on Nawaz Sharif's office in London. The text of the joint resolution said that the PMLN strongly condemned the attack on Nawaz Sharif's office by PTI workers. In the attack, brother of PMLN leader Zubair Gul was injured, the resolution said.
SUKKUR: The Hyderabad Police have seized at least six kilogram drugs that recovered from an auto rickshaw on Monday....
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing till May 20 on a case about FIA’s action against a...
LAHORE: Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari has constituted a committee to probe into the...
NEW YORK: In an unprecedented event, over 1,000 Muslims broke their fast and offered congregational Taraweeh prayers...
ISLAMABAD: The united opposition has decided to raise questions before the Supreme Court today about the process of...
According to the notification, if any member deems it necessary to fast, he has been ordered to go on leave
Comments