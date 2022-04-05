 
Tuesday April 05, 2022
Attack on Nawaz’s London office: PMLN files resolution in Punjab PA

By Our Correspondent
April 05, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has filed a resolution in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat condemning the attack on Nawaz Sharif's office in London. The text of the joint resolution said that the PMLN strongly condemned the attack on Nawaz Sharif's office by PTI workers. In the attack, brother of PMLN leader Zubair Gul was injured, the resolution said.

