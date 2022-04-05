Three pedestrians crushed to death on Indus Highway

SUKKUR: Three pedestrians were crushed to death by a speedy trailer near Jamshoro on Monday. The pedestrians were walking alongside the road on the Indus Highway near Jamshoro when they came under the wheels of the trailer.

The victims were identified as Asan Kolhi, Ajy Kolhi and Shamoo Kolhi. The relatives of the deceased demanded the arrest of the reckless driver who fled the scene after the accident. However, they ended their protest after the SSP Jamshoro assured them of justice.