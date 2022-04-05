Family from Nowshera village seeks financial help

PESHAWAR: A woman head of a family hailing from Kheshgi village in Nowshera has asked the government and philanthropists to extend financial assistance to her to enable her to look after her two disabled sisters and a bedridden brother.

Zahida, 51, and her two unmarried sisters have yet to come to terms with the death of their brother who recently died from cancer. He was the only breadwinner of the family after the death of their father.

She has to look after her two disabled sisters and a bedridden brother. The woman with grey streaks in her hair and a wrinkled face lives in Kheshgi Payan Union Council in the Nowshera district. Her father Malang Kaka would sell timber in Mardan. He died 16 years ago. After her father’s death, her elder brother, SAjjad, worked to make ends meet, but he too died from cancer at the age of 40 in 2010. He is survived by five children from two wives.

Zahida, the older member of the family, is now responsible for looking after the 17-member family with three disabled members – her two sisters and a brother, nine orphan children of her brothers, three widows and two unmarried sisters at home.

She told this scribe “ we don’t have an able-bodied male member in our family to earn for us. My father and two brothers have died,” she added. Since the poor family have no source of income, their relatives, neighbours and fellow villagers are helping them financially.

They appealed to the government, philanthropists to extend financial help for the schooling and other needs of the disabled. Those wishing to help could approach the family on cell phone 0300 316 1461.