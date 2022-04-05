District East gets 40 more rickshaws to lift garbage

Forty three-wheeler hydraulic system rickshaws have been added to the existing fleet to improve the arrangements for door-to-door garbage collection in District East.

The initiative has been taken on the directives of Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Ahmed Channa, said a statement on Monday. The new vehicles will be used to meet the shortage of rickshaws in the areas.

Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani inaugurated the addition of 40 rickshaws, while Director District East Musheer Ahmed and other notables were also present on the occasion. Nizamani issued directives to ensure continuous monitoring and redressal of grievances on a daily basis to improve the quality of cleaning.