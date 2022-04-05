Motorcyclist crushed to death

A man was crushed to death in a road accident on MA Jinnah Road on Monday. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi and later to a morgue for identification.
The accident took place when a speedy vehicle hit the motorcyclist, killing him on the spot. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way. Deaths in road crashes have become quite common in Karachi, where errant drivers are seldom punished.
On Sunday, four people were killed and as many others injured in various road accidents in the city. A 45-year-old man, Rafiq, son of Ayub, lost his life after a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle on the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station.
A man, identified as Naveed, 22, son of Amin, was killed and his brother Rehman, 9, wounded after a speedy dumper truck hit their motorcycle near the Toll Plaza on the Super Highway. Another motorcyclist, Javed, 40, lost his life after a vehicle knocked him off his motorcycle in the SITE area. A 20-year-old youth, Zareen, son of Rehan, was killed in Liaquatabad.
