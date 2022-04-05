Man hurt as kite string slits throat

A senior journalist was injured after a kite string slit his throat in the Liaquatabad neighbourhood of Karachi on Monday.
The Sharifabad police said the incident took place when the victim was on his way to work passing through the Gharibabad locality on his motorbike. Police said the injured journalist, Nasir Mehmood, who is associated with an English newspaper, was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the victim had been passing through the area when the kite string slit his throat.
The incident occurred a day after a young man, namely Hamza, 24, was injured after a kite string slit his throat in the Liaquatabad neighbourhood of the city. The Supermarket police said the incident took place when the victim had been passing through the Liaquatabad locality.
A day earlier on Sunday, a man was injured after a kite string slit his throat in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi . The Super Market police said the incident took place when the victim was passing through the Liaquatabad area. After the string fell on him, he was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 24-year-old Hamza, son of Saifullah.
