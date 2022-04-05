Rangers arrest man for extorting builders

The paramilitary Rangers announced on Monday the arrest of a man alleged to be involved in blackmailing owners of construction companies and extorting money from them.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that responding to intelligence- based information, paramilitary soldiers, along with police, conducted a raid in the Defence area and arrested Ayyaz Memon Motiwala and his facilitator Salman.

During the initial questioning, it was found that the suspects blackmailed builders and extorted handsome amounts of money from them. Motiwala pretended to be a member of a special team of the security forces, threatened the business community, extorted handsome amounts of money in extortion.

In this regard, several FIRs have been lodged against the suspect at different police stations of Karachi. After the legal formalities, the Rangers handed him to police for further legal action.

‘Facilitator’ held

The District Central investigation police claimed arresting two men in the Bilal Colony police remit on charges of facilitating members of a banned outfit. The police spokesman said the suspects facilitated terrorists who carried out bomb blasts at FC check posts in Panjgur and Nushki, Baluchistan.

The cops also seized hand grenades, pistols, laptops, mobile phones, 2,700 active SIMs, and biometric and electronic devices from the two. The facilitators allegedly sold SIM cards in Punjab after getting them biometrically verified in Karachi. The provided the SIM cards to groups for sabotage activities.