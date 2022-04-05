191 profiteers fined Rs1.8m across city

The Karachi district administration took action against 191 profiteers and imposed a total fine of Rs1.8 million on Monday on the directions of Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

The commissioner had directed all the deputy commissioners to make sure that essential commodities were available at the rates prescribed by the government. He had said that flour, fruits, vegetables, pulses, meat, dairy and bakery items must be sold at the notified rates.

According to a press statement issued by the Commissioner Office, the district administration made efforts to ensure that essential commodities were available at the notified rates. On the second day of Ramazan, the deputy commissioners of all the districts of the city took action against profiteers.

In District East, 47 profiteers were fined Rs0.1 million. In District Malir, 24 profiteers were fined with more than Rs0.1 million. In District South, a total of 37 profiteers were told to pay Rs0.4 million in fines. In District Central, 29 profiteers were fined more than Rs0.2 million.

In District West, Rs15,000 was imposed on 11 profiteers and in District Keamari, 14 profiteers were fined Rs19,500. The commissioner said that the district administration would continue to take action against profiteers in the city with full force.

On the first day of Ramazan on Sunday, after the Commissioner’s Office could not release its official price list, vendors started selling fruits at exorbitant rates without any hurdle. Low-quality bananas that were sold for Rs150 a dozen and high-quality ones for Rs180 until Saturday started being sold for over Rs300 on Sunday.

Likewise, the price of guavas increased from Rs200 a kilogramme to over Rs300. The Commissioner’s Office had notified the rates of rice, pulses, naan, samosas, pakoras and jalebi ahead of Ramazan during the last week of March.

Ministers taking action

Ministers nominated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah are present in all the seven districts of Karachi to check the prices of essential products during Ramazan. This was stated by CM’s aide Waqar Mehdi on Monday as he visited the Lea Market and the adjoining commercial areas of the city to check the prices of essential products.

Mehdi has been tasked with checking the prices of items of everyday use in District South’s areas. He went to grocers, retailers and other vendors to personally check if food products were being sold in accordance with the official rate list during Ramazan.

Over 10 shopkeepers and retailers were fined on the spot for overcharging and not displaying the official rate list. The special assistant to the CM warned them to duly observe the official rate list while selling products of everyday use during Ramazan, warning them of lawful action otherwise.

He said the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party stands for providing maximum relief to the masses. He also said the price control mechanism of the government is active from the farmland to the market.

