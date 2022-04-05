 
Tuesday April 05, 2022
Putin hails Orban on vote win

By AFP
April 05, 2022

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday after his party won a fourth term in office and said he hoped to further build ties, the Kremlin said. "The head of the Russian state expressed confidence that, despite the difficult international situation, the further development of bilateral ties of partnership fully meets the interests of the peoples of Russia and Hungary," the Kremlin said in a statement.

