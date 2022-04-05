Moscow scraps Covid flight restrictions for ‘friendly’ states

Moscow: Russia on Monday said it was ditching Covid-19 flight restrictions for over 50 "friendly" countries, after Moscow found itself cut off from the West over the conflict in Ukraine. "The infection rate is declining, which means it’s time to expand the destinations available to our Russian airlines," Russian news agencies quoted premier Mikhail Mishustin as saying. "Now we are resuming air traffic with 52 countries, including Argentina, India, China, South Africa and other states friendly to us."
