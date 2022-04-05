 
EasyJet cancels flights as Covid hits staff in Europe

By AFP
April 05, 2022

LONDON: EasyJet on Monday said it was cancelling flights to and from the UK after high Covid rates in Europe left the British airline with a lack of staff. It comes as the global aviation industry, despite recovering after lockdown curbs were lifted, has come up against a new costly headwind in the form of soaring fuel costs.

