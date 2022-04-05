UK’s National Gallery renames ‘Russian Dancers’ painting

London: London’s National Gallery said Monday it had renamed a painting by Edgar Degas from "Russian Dancers" to "Ukrainian Dancers" following Moscow’s invasion.

The Kremlin’s war on its western neighbour has impacted far beyond politics and diplomacy, prompting sporting boycotts, as well as fallout in arts and culture. The National Gallery confirmed in a statement to AFP that it had updated the title of the French impressionist’s artwork "to better reflect the subject of the painting".

The pastel and charcoal piece, produced at the end of the 19th century, is part of its main collection, but not currently on display. It depicts three members of a troupe dancing in a field wearing blue and yellow ribbons -- the national colours of Ukraine -- but had long been known as "Russian".