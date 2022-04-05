Two French teens face trial over killing of former school friend

PONTOISE, France: A trial began in France on Monday for two teenagers accused of having bullied and beaten a former school friend before dumping her unconscious body into a river where she drowned.
The 14-year-old victim from the Paris suburb of Argenteuil, named only as Alisha, was found in the Seine river in March 2021. Prosecutors say the two suspected killers, a boy and a girl aged 15 at the time who cannot be named as they are underage, were her former friends who had been expelled from school for bullying her online and in person.
After Alisha met the girl near a motorway bridge over the river, they were joined by the boy who "hit her by surprise in the face, yanked her hair and slapped her so hard she fell to the ground," the investigators found.
LAGOS: One week after gunmen attacked a train with explosives in northwestern Nigeria, the whereabouts of 168...
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday after his party...
Moscow: Russia on Monday said it was ditching Covid-19 flight restrictions for over 50 "friendly" countries, after...
LONDON: EasyJet on Monday said it was cancelling flights to and from the UK after high Covid rates in Europe left the...
Brussels: The European Union on Monday extended for another 10 years its ban on mobile phone roaming surcharges for...
WASHINGTON: US Supreme Court candidate Ketanji Brown Jackson stands on the threshold of making history this week as...
Comments