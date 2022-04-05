Two French teens face trial over killing of former school friend

PONTOISE, France: A trial began in France on Monday for two teenagers accused of having bullied and beaten a former school friend before dumping her unconscious body into a river where she drowned.

The 14-year-old victim from the Paris suburb of Argenteuil, named only as Alisha, was found in the Seine river in March 2021. Prosecutors say the two suspected killers, a boy and a girl aged 15 at the time who cannot be named as they are underage, were her former friends who had been expelled from school for bullying her online and in person.

After Alisha met the girl near a motorway bridge over the river, they were joined by the boy who "hit her by surprise in the face, yanked her hair and slapped her so hard she fell to the ground," the investigators found.