Tuesday April 05, 2022
Moscow turns focus to Donbas

By AFP
April 05, 2022

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: Hundreds wait for a train to take them west out of the path of the Russian advance at the station in Kramatorsk, the de facto capital of Ukrainian-controlled territory in Donbas. "It’s been like this since the end of last week. Almost 2,000 people a day are boarding trains west for Lviv or elsewhere," says Nasir, a humanitarian volunteer helping with the operation.

