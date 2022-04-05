Russian journalist denounces treason trial

MOSCOW: A prominent Russian journalist, who went on trial for treason on Monday, insisted he was innocent and denounced the case that could see him jailed for up to 20 years.

Ivan Safronov, who stands accused of "state treason in the form of espionage," worked for years for business newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti and was one of Russia’s most respected journalists covering defence. Sitting in a glass enclosure in the Moscow city court, Safronov, 31, looked pale but still managed to smile, an AFP correspondent said.