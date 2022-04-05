Putin scraps simplified visa procedures for EU officials

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday suspended simplified visa rules for officials and journalists from "unfriendly" European nations in retaliation for sanctions imposed over Ukraine.
Moscow has been hit by a barrage of punishing Western sanctions that have battered the Russian economy since it ordered its troops into Ukraine. The decree "on retaliatory visa measures in connection with the unfriendly actions of foreign states" was "based on the need to take urgent measures in response", according to the text published by the Kremlin. The new measures see visa exemptions ditched for official delegations from EU member states, plus Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
LAGOS: One week after gunmen attacked a train with explosives in northwestern Nigeria, the whereabouts of 168...
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday after his party...
Moscow: Russia on Monday said it was ditching Covid-19 flight restrictions for over 50 "friendly" countries, after...
LONDON: EasyJet on Monday said it was cancelling flights to and from the UK after high Covid rates in Europe left the...
Brussels: The European Union on Monday extended for another 10 years its ban on mobile phone roaming surcharges for...
WASHINGTON: US Supreme Court candidate Ketanji Brown Jackson stands on the threshold of making history this week as...
Comments