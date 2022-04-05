Putin scraps simplified visa procedures for EU officials

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday suspended simplified visa rules for officials and journalists from "unfriendly" European nations in retaliation for sanctions imposed over Ukraine.

Moscow has been hit by a barrage of punishing Western sanctions that have battered the Russian economy since it ordered its troops into Ukraine. The decree "on retaliatory visa measures in connection with the unfriendly actions of foreign states" was "based on the need to take urgent measures in response", according to the text published by the Kremlin. The new measures see visa exemptions ditched for official delegations from EU member states, plus Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.