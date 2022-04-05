Merkel defends 2008 decision to block Ukraine from Nato

BERLIN: Former German chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday defended her 2008 decision to block Ukraine from immediately joining Nato, rejecting President Volodymyr Zelensky’s criticism as Russia’s invasion clouds her 16-year legacy.

Zelensky in a night-late address had described as a "miscalculation" a Franco-German-led decision at the Nato summit in Bucharest to not admit his country to the alliance despite a push from the United States.

"I invite Ms Merkel and (Nicolas) Sarkozy to visit Bucha and see what the policy of concessions to Russia has led to in 14 years," he said, referring to the alleged atrocities against Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops that world powers have described as "war crimes".

The Ukrainian president also accused the European leaders of seeking to appease Russia with their stance then. But Merkel in a short statement issued by her spokeswoman said she "stands by her decisions in relation to the 2008 Nato summit in Bucharest".