LAHORE:A youth electrocuted to death in the Shadbagh area while capturing a kite reportedly. The victim identified as Khurram was trying to remove a kite from a high tension wire over a rooftop at Makhanpura and mistakenly touched a wire. He received an electric shock and died.

Rape bid foiled: A seven year old minor girl survived rape attempt in the Sabzazar area by her cousin on Tuesday. Reportedly, the parents of the victim had left her at the uncle's home with her cousin. The suspect escorted her to a nearby motorway and attempted to rape. She resisted and cried. The suspect abandoned her and tried to flee from the scene.